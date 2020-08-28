Homeless woman recovering after being assaulted by 4 people in OTR

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A homeless victim is recovering after police said she was assaulted by four people in Over-the-Rhine.
Theresa Benedict is slowly recovering from the July assault but says she has found some comfort knowing one of the suspects has been arrested.
Benedict tells FOX19 Now the group that attacked her has had it out for her for a while.
“These four kids had been picking on me like two weeks prior and they had even set off fireworks in my shorts when I was asleep,” Benedict said.
It went from what she called “picking on me” to what police call assault a little more than a month ago on July 15 as she walked to the homeless shelter.
“[They] started hitting me in the face and then they got me down and they were kicking and beating me with feet and their hands,” Benedict explained.
The group was made up of three juveniles and 19-year-old Kadmeil Brandon, who was arrested on Thursday, Cincinnati Police announced.
Brandon even filmed the assault on his phone, according to court documents.
Benedict suffered fractures to her skull and injuries to her spine that night, but as the injuries heal, she said her heart remains broken.
“All I wanted to do was sleep because I was so depressed because it was children,” Benedict explained.
While Benedict said she is very shaken up still, this assault won’t stop her from coming to the homeless shelter and getting the resources she needs.
