Kentucky soldier to be buried in hometown 70 years after death

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Flags at state buildings across Kentucky will be at half-staff Saturday in honor of an Army corporal whose remains recently returned to the commonwealth, according to Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear.
In December 1950, Cpl. Billie Joe Hash, 18, of Corbin, Ky., and his unit, the Seventh Infantry Division of the 57th Field Artillery Battalion, were attacked near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Hash’s remains were not recovered at the time, according to the Department of Defense.
Some 68 years later, North Korea turned over 55 boxes of remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. They arrived to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, the DOD says.
Scientists used what the DOD describes as “anthropological analysis” and “circumstantial evidence” as well as “mitochondrial DNA analysis” to identify Hash’s remains.
His remains passed through CVG on Wednesday, the airport said in a tweet.
A memorial service for Hash was held 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Hart Funeral Home in Corbin, according to the governor’s office.
The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Worley Cemetery.
“We are all glad to have our Kentucky soldier home again, and closure for his family,” Beshear said. “Lowering the flag to honor his service and sacrifice is a tangible symbol of our respect and compassion for all veterans and their families.”
Kentucky individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies are encouraged to join in lowering their flags as well.
Hash’s name is currently recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with others still missing from the Korean War, according to the DOD.
A rosette will be placed next to Hash’s name on the monument to indicate he has been accounted for.
