Man arrested in connection with woman’s death pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man who was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Middletown pleads not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.
Anson Pride, 41, was charged with aggravated murder and aggravated burglary, according to police.
Aug. 15 Jamaka Calhoun, 28, was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Lind Street.
According to The Butler County Coroner, Calhoun died from stab wounds.
Middletown Police announced the next day that Pride was arrested in connection with Calhoun’s death.
Calhoun’s sister, Chylicia Rutledge, tells FOX19 Now Pride was trying to rob Calhoun and he was caught on neighbor’s security cameras.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.