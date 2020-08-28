Man indicted on charges after exposing himself to 2 juveniles, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man accused of exposing himself to two juveniles was indicted Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced.
Orlando Fonesca Rodriguez is facing charges after he exposed himself to two victims, who were under the age of 13, while at his home in Anderson Township, the prosecutor said in a press release.
“I can never understand how people can do these kinds of things to young children,” Deters stated. “No matter how long I handle these kinds of cases, they are still very disturbing to me.”
Rodriguez also showed pornographic videos to the two victims while at his home, the press release said.
Rodriguez was indicted on 10 counts of Disseminating Material Harmful to Juveniles (Felony 4) and 3 counts of Public Indecency (Misdemeanor 1), according to the prosecutor’s press release.
Rodriguez faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted, the release said.
His bond is $500,000, according to court records.
