Men indicted for kidnapping, shooting described as ’far-fetched’ even for a movie, prosecutor says

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men have been indicted for the kidnapping and shooting of a man in Colerain, according to a press release from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
The prosecutor described the events of Aug. 11 as something people would have a hard time believing even if it was a movie.
Ryan Stoll, 23, faces up to 50 years in prison for felonious assault, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, carrying weapons under disability, and carrying concealed weapons, according to the release.
Ricardo Meadows, 22, has been charged with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping, according to the statement he faces up to 25 years in prison, the release said.
“If this were a movie, everybody would say ’that this is too far-fetched to seem believable,’” Deters described.
On Aug. 11 around 3 p.m., the release said, Meadows, Stoll, and a 17-year-old, who has not been charged, kidnapped Zachery Dunigan, demanding $5,000.
Dunigan said he was not able to give them the money and was driven around in the trunk of the car for several hours, according to the statement,
At some point during the incident, he was released from the trunk, beaten and shot six times, according to the court.
“They pulled me out right there and started beating the crap out of me with baseball bats and with the guns and everything,” Dunigan said.
Dunigan ran away from the car and crossed four lanes of traffic on Ronald Regan Highway, the statement said.
His kidnappers caught up with him and shot him three more times in the head, the court said.
“This is violence beyond belief. It is a miracle that the victim survived,” Deters said.
Dunigan was able to get to a Walmart and call for help around 3 a.m. on Aug. 12th, according to the statement he was transported to UC Medical Center.
Police said they found Dunigan lying on the ground in front of the Walmart in the 8400 block of Colerain Avenue.
Dunigan was treated and released from the hospital the next day, the court said.
