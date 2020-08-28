Milford holds local march on 57th anniversary of March on Washington

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - As thousands gathered at the Lincoln Memorial Friday to call for racial equality on the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, some chose to do the same locally in Milford, Ohio.
“Sadly, 57 years later Martin Luther King’s comments are just as relevant as they were back then,” Jeff McDowell, one of the event’s organizers, said. “I think the fight continues. I think we have certainly made some progress over the past decades, but there is so much more we need to do.”
Aug. 28, 1963 is when Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I have a dream” speech, inspiring millions around the world.
Today, local community members are also hoping to spark change within our country.
“We wanted a simple-but-easy, fun way to do it even though it is a very serious subject, because a lot of things they were fighting for years ago, those fights are still going on today,” Jara Bonner, another organizer of the event, explained.
Milford is celebrating the March on Washington by having a march of their own in the hopes of bringing awareness to systemic racism while also ending police brutality.
“We felt if we could create a community event where people could get to know their neighbors and see and put a face to some of the things going on it may help bring us together in another way and bring those people along and help those people join in the fight,” said Bonner.
“I think it is especially important, like, what happened back in 1963 that all of us that can stand and walk side by side with our Black brothers and sisters, because this is something that is going to take all of us,” said McDowell.
This isn’t the first march in Milford; community leaders have been holding Black Lives Matter protests for several months.
Organizers say they are proud to see broad support in the area.
“That’s something that’s been a pleasant surprise, because my family and I moved into Milford about three years ago. We knew it was more of a conservative community, but since we have started this, I mentioned more than one thousand people in the Facebook group, seeing numerous Black Lives Matter signs in yards across the community and people showing up for events like this just means so much,” said McDowell.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.