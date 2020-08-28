Ohio first responders arrive in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura relief

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A group of Ohio first responders has arrived in Louisiana to help with hurricane relief.
Ohio Task Force One along with several other FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams are now in southern Louisiana responding to Hurricane Laura, according to a report from the task force.
The 84 person team left Wednesday on their way to Texas.
Friday morning, the team says they moved from Shreveport to the Calcasieu Lake area, just south of Lake Charles.
“The team got a good night’s rest after a long haul from Ohio. All our members are healthy and ready to go to work. The spirit and enthusiasm of these men and women is simply amazing,” Task Force Leader Jack Reall said.
As they move into heavily damaged areas, task force leaders say information from the team today will likely be sparse due to limited cell and data service.
“They are well trained and ready to jump in to help the people of Louisiana recover from this storm,” Recall said.
The task force consists of the following teams:
- The Search Team (including canines and handlers) – Designed to search areas for victims and assess damage
- The Rescue Team – Prepared to rescue victims after the Search Team has located them. This includes heavy lifting capabilities, breaching and breaking capabilities and other extrication functions.
- The Medical Team – Assigned to handle medical needs of both the victims encountered and provide care for any needs the team itself requests.
- The Hazardous Materials Team – Intended to assist the other team with hazards that are likely to be encountered.
- Logistics and Planning Team – Planning ahead for team needs, documenting team efforts and findings and fully supporting the team as they move and function in damaged areas
