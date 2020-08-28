Police release final footage of looting that followed George Floyd protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have published the last in a series of videos and photos from the end of May showing suspects looting storefronts downtown.
The videos released Friday are from May 30.
View the videos on the department’s Facebook page here.
According to CPD, the suspect shown in a red shirt and baseball hat is also wanted for the burglary at Gronauer Furs down the street.
Anyone who can identify him is eligible for up to a $1,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.