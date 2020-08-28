Police: Students arrested in Lakota West High School parking lot

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two students were arrested Wednesday in the parking lot of Lakota West High School while police attempted to serve a search warrant, according to West Chester Police.
A little before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, police say officers were near the high school attempting to retrieve a cell phone, which they say had evidence on it from an earlier crime.
Officers say the earlier crime did not happen at the school.
Officers in civilian clothes, wearing badges, and identification made contact with the student before he boarded the bus, according to police.
Police say the officers introduced themselves, told the student they had a search warrant and asked for his phone.
The student refused to give his phone to the officer, stuffed it down his pants, and began to walk back toward the school trying to flee from officers, according to police.
A Lakota West School Resource Officer, in uniform, stopped the student in the high school parking lot, police say.
According to police, the student became combative and was taken into custody and handcuffed by police.
The student was put in the backseat of a patrol car and before the patrol car door was shut, he stood up and tossed the cell phone to a female student in the parking lot, police say.
Police say the female, who caught the phone, walked away from the cruiser and threw the phone to the ground destroying it.
The female student was also taken into custody, police say.
Both Lakota West students have been charged in this incident, West Chester Police say.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.