Rain & thunder arrives Friday afternoon and evening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The remnants of Hurricane Laura will cause showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon until about dawn Saturday.
Because the storm will continue to weaken and the forecast track takes the center of the storm over Lexington the impact here in the Tristate will be noticeable but not at the level that grabs headlines. A few intense downpours, a few wind gusts of 30 mph+ and the possibility of a severe thunderstorm or two may move through the region while you sleep overnight Friday into Saturday.
Daytime highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 80′s
Much less humid air arrives Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and lows into the upper 50s Sunday and Monday. Both days will have plenty of sunshine and a deep blue sky.
