Thomas More University using larger spaces for classrooms

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (FOX19) - Thomas More University is using larger spaces such as an outdoor amphitheater for classes to socially distance just two weeks into the fall semester.
“We don’t have those big lecture halls that other big institutions will have, so we looked around campus and took over some of those larger spaces, so we made the necessary investment from a technology standpoint. We began to build out those classrooms so that we could social distance effectively,” Thomas More University President Dr. Joseph Chillo tells FOX19 NOW.
About 90% of students are receiving some type of in-person learning this fall. In-person, hybrid and completely remote learning opportunities are in place. Thomas More University was able to bolster WiFI while offering laptops to those who did not have the means to buy one.
Chillo emphasized the need to address this question in particular:
“What were the resources that we knew that our students would be looking for, if they were here on campus or commuting, and making sure they could access that technology anywhere they are? We made sure that students who did not have the means for a laptop, we gave them laptops,” Chillo said.
Just over 1,300 traditional students are enrolled, 400 more go through the Gemini program (made for high school students to do college-level coursework) and 300 are in graduate programs.
Masks are required on campus and there is reduced campus housing.
The university also has a COVID-19 response team with initiatives through St. Elizabeth HealthCare including counseling.
