UC football team releases statement for choosing not to practice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The University of Cincinnati football team, behind the direction of head coach Luke Fickell, chose not to practice on Friday in protest of recent social injustices.
STATEMENT FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI FOOTBALL TEAM:
As Bearcats, we stand firm on the pillars of UC’s mission to enrich our University, city, state and global community.
As a melting pot of educated and engaged citizens, we cannot sit idly by as the direct plight and injustices of the black community are routinely streamed, posted and publicized.
Our hearts are heavy as we continue to process the most recent tragedies of Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others.
When members of our community are hurt, we all hurt; and to be silent when so many are suffering, is to be complicit.
The Bearcats Football program stands with the Black Lives Matter movement. We understand in order for all lives to matter, Black lives should be prioritized too.
As student-athletes at the University, we stand in solidarity in the fight for racial equality and social justice.
We will continue to use our voices as advocates for positive change.
This is bigger than us. This is bigger than sports.
#BearcatsUnited
