Urban League hosting violence prevention fair to reduce gun violence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio is hosting “Community Strong, Violence Won’t Last Long” violence prevention fair on Friday.
The fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at the corner of Reading Road and Prospect Place.
“Our Community Outreach Advocates are out there with families and communities as they mourn and grieve the loss, today is about life, the life of the community, and as we come together to be part of the hope and opportunities that lead to a solution,” Executive Director of the Community Police Partnering Center Dorothy Smoot said in a news release.
Partners of the fair include UCANSPEAKFORME, GOD SQUAD, Talbert House’s Fatherhood Program, #FathersLoveMatterToo, River City, CeaseFire, Cincinnati’s Victims Department Liaison Unit, Ennis Tate Ministries, Cincinnati Works, Phoenix Program, Mentoring Young Men, Community Police Partnering Center, Women Helping Women, and Crime Stoppers.
Social distancing will be required and PPE will be available for all who attend.
