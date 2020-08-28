VIDEO: Suspect sought in slew of Springdale tire thefts

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Springdale police are looking for a suspect wanted for stealing tires from several locations in the area.
Two police reports detailing the thefts point to the same vehicle being used in both of them.
Surveillance video from Aug. 3 shows the suspect at the Princeton Tire on Princeton Pike. He appears to be in the company of another person in the back lot of the tire shop, and together they roll tires out of the lot.
According to the Princeton Tire report, the suspects stole 30 tires and rims totaling around $6,000.
The amount and value of tires stolen from the location of the second reported theft, a Tire Discounters on Springfield Pike on Aug. 16, remains unclear.
According to that report, additional tires were stolen from a dumpster in the area.
If you have seen the person in the video, you’re urged to contact Springdale police at (513) 346-5760.
