Vigil Friday on 7th anniversary of Brittany Stykes’ homicide

BROWN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Friday marks the seventh anniversary of Brittany Stykes’ homicide, and there’s still no arrests in connection with the 22-year-old Brown County mother’s slaying.
Brittany was found shot to death inside a yellow jeep on State Route 68 the evening of Aug. 28, 2013. Her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, also was shot in the head but survived.
Brittany’s father father tells FOX19 NOW a 7 p.m. candlelight vigil will be held Friday at a cross erected in Stykes ’honor on State Route 68 between Georgetown and Ripley where she was found dead.
All are welcome.
Brittany’s husband, Shane Stykes, successfully sued the sheriff’s office to get the yellow Jeep back.
He has told FOX19 NOW that Aubree wanted the vehicle, despite what happened inside of it, because it reminded her of her mother.
Local and state authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are still hunting down Brittany’ killer.
