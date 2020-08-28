6-year-old Westwood boy shoots himself while mom sleeps: court docs

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 6-year-old Westwood boy shot himself after getting a hold of an unattended gun while his mother slept, according to Cincinnati police.
The child’s condition is not clear in court records outlining charges against his mother, Danasia McKinney, 26.
The incident was reported Thursday at a residence in the 2800 block of Montana Avenue.
McKinney is under arrest on one count each of endangering children and receiving stolen property. Police determined the 9mm handgun is stolen, court documents show.
She is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and was scheduled to make her first court appearance in the case Friday.
