American Red Cross looking for new volunteers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The American Red Cross is asking for help in providing aid to those affected by Hurricane Laura.
They are working closely with local officials and are currently looking for volunteers as well as donations, according to Marita Salkowski from American Red Cross, Central, and Southern Ohio Region.
Salkowski says if you’re interested in volunteering, check out their website.
“We will get your trained up, and when the next storm hits, we can get you on your way to starting helping people,” said Salkowski.
COVID 19-has also made everything more difficult, but Salkowski says they’re doing everything they can.
“Every precaution that’s possible has been taken to keep everyone safe but also give them a safe place to stay. They have nowhere to go in many cases, so the red cross shelters are where people can stay,” Salkowski said.
Salkowski asks that anyone who wants to donate visit their website or call 800-Red-Cross.
