Bengals march to Freedom Center to address social justice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The Cincinnati Bengals, coaches, and staff marched from Paul Brown Stadium Saturday to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center to address the public on social justice.
According to a video released by the Bengals, starting center, Trey Hopkins, was the first to speak in front of The National Underground Freedom Center.
“As this country continues to see instances of racial discrimination and injustices, it is time for us to act. Together, as a unified front, we must identify, address, and ultimately end those practices and policies that would deny liberty and justice to all, regardless of race, religion, or creed. It is time for us all to take a stand,” said Hopkins.
In the video, quarterback Joe Burrow then spoke to the public continuing Hopkins’ statement.
“It is each of our responsibility to effect change in our communities, not only for us but for those yet to come. We cannot turn a blind eye to the racism still experienced in this country,” Burrow said. “This is not an issue of politics but a fight for equality and life. If this nation is to ever reach the goals that it has promised its citizens, we must be catalysts for change.”
Afterward, the team followed with a tour of the Freedom Center and a presentation by President Woodrow “Woody” Keown Jr. and other staff members.
