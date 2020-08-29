Matthew 25: Ministries asks for donations to help Hurricane Laura victims

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Matthew 25: Ministries is asking for donations to help the victims of Hurricane Laura.
In partnership with Procter and Gamble, the Matthew 25: Ministries’ Disaster Response Team left Saturday morning with Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units as well as pickup trucks filled with P&G personal care kits, household, and cleaning products, Cintas first aid and safety kits and supplies and other items such as diapers, toilet paper, detergent pods, generators, fans, and tarps.
Despite the number of items they have, the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization is asking for more donations.
The items include:
- Monetary Donations: Donate online, mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Hurricane Laura Relief will be used for the purpose intended)
- Personal Care Products: Antibacterial soap and hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion.
- Cleaning Supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, and rubber gloves.
- Paper Products: Toilet paper and paper towels.
- Baby and Infant Supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, and baby lotion.
- First-Aid Items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first-aid tape antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, and instant cold packs.
- Clean-up Supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, and trash bags.
- Candles and Flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.
Matthew 25: Ministries will be adapting the new COVID-19 safety protocols for everyone to stay safe. Safety measures include social distancing, increased personal protective equipment, increased sanitization, signage instructions, and non-contact registration. Local COVID-19 guidelines will also be practiced.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.