Matthew 25: Ministries sends a team to help with hurricane relief

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A group from Matthew 25: Ministries left Saturday morning to provide relief supplies and laundry services to those affected by Hurricane Laura.
The seven-person team says will start in Lake Charles and plan to branch out to other communities in need.
“Really just trying to do as much as we can to support those people at this time,” Ben Williams, disaster response coordinator for Matthew 25: Ministries said.
Williams says they will be taking supplies like personal care kits that consist of soap, deodorant, razors, and other daily necessities.
He says they will also have a trailer with laundry services for people to wash their clothes.
“And while we can’t provide all resources for them, the things we can provide hopefully can help them through this time and let them know someone cares about them and relieve some of the stress they are going through,” Williams said.
Additional items they are taking include things such as diapers, paper products, generators, fans, and tarps.
Williams says they will continue to send volunteers and supplies, “As long as the rebuild takes place.”
If you’d like to help out, Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card, and internet donations for ongoing disaster relief and humanitarian relief programs. Just head to m25m.org/donate.
