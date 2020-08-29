Miami students react to city’s crackdown on large gathering

OXFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - Miami University students are reacting to laws that fine those holding large gatherings.
“I think there are groups of people here that just don’t care and want to enjoy their time while they’re here, but they just don’t care they act like COVID is nothing,” Miami student Brad Regan said.
The City of Oxford recently passed a law that would fine homeowners if police find a gathering of more than ten people.
The fine would be $500 for the first offense and one thousand for the second.
“Well, I don’t want that I think it’s a little intense I mean, I’ve seen people gathering in groups over ten. I’ve only heard of two $500 fines,” said Regan.
A Miami University official told FOX19 that as of Saturday, there are 215 students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The official says right now remote learning is scheduled to go until September 21.
“I feel like they’re going to go fully remote just with the way things are going and COVID not going away I think they’re going to push it any day now,” Regan said.
