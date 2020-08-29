Pickerington police search for abducted 12-year-old

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) -The Pickerington Police Department issued a statewide endangered missing child advisory Saturday for a 12-year-old they believe was abducted and is in danger.
Officers say Christian Atkins was taken Wednesday by his non-custodial mother, 38-year-old Shevann Atkins.
Shevann is driving a 2018 Silver Ford EcoSport with Ohio license plate GJL7075, police said.
Officers say Christian is described as five feet and two inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Mario Bros shirt, black sweatpants, and black, white, and orange shoes.
Police say Shevann is five feet and two inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pickerington Police Department at (614) 575-6911.
