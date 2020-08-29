Springboro dog park named after Dayton mass shooting victim

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A dog park in Springboro is now officially named after one of the nine victims of the Dayton mass shooting.
Logan Turner, a graduate of Springboro High School, died on Aug. 4, 2019 after a mass shooting occurred in Dayton.
On Saturday, City of Springboro Mayor John Agenbroad revealed the “Logan’s Bark Park” sign to the Springboro school administration and community members Saturday.
Officials say the park naming was prompted by a letter-writing campaign by a second grade teacher at Five Points Elementary, Geri Dey, and her students.
“I’ve known Logan since he was in second grade. Our boys grew up together,” Dey said. “He loved dogs. I considered Logan to be my third child.” Dey said. “Logan is not going to be forgotten.”
Dey said her students wrote letters and illustrated their reasons why they wanted to name the dog park after Turner.
“One reason is because it would bring people and dogs together,” a handful of the students wrote in their letters. The second-graders developed the project beyond the park-naming campaign. “We decided we are writing a book. We named it Logan’s Bark Park,” Dey said
For this upcoming school year, Ms. Dey said her incoming class will be working on a new book to be published along with the first “Logan’s Bark Park” book.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.