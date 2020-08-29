Sunday looks very nice

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Skies will clear out overnight into Sunday morning with low temps falling into the upper 50′s.
In the wake of the remnants of “Laura”, the atmosphere has dried out and we have a very nice day ahead for Sunday.
Expect sunny skies and high temps in the upper 70′s.
Unfortunately, it is short-lived. Low pressure riding a front to the south will bring rain chances back to the region as early as Monday morning, with a few showers lingering into Monday afternoon.
Temperatures remain pleasant however with highs in the upper 70′s.
Rain chances stick around into late-week, but right now Wednesday looks like the wettest day as a cool front pushes through the tri-state.
