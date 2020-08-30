Authorities: 5 people shot at block party in Madisonville Sun. morning

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department says several people have been shot early Sunday morning in Madisonville.
Madisonville police responded to an assault call on Elm Street at the intersection of Pride Avenue. They say there were about 100 people gathered and having a block party.
Officials say for an unknown reason, an individual or individuals began shooting a firearm.
According to police, five people have been shot at the block party.
We are told two of those individuals, a 43-year-old and a 14-year-old, have been life-flighted to an Evansville hospital for their injuries.
According to officials, the 43-year-old remains in serious condition. They say the other three individuals shot were taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for non-life-threatening injuries.
We are told detectives have been unable to locate any witnesses who can advise who was shooting during this incident.
The Madisonville Police Department is asking anyone with any information to contact Detective Kyle Dame at 270-824-2121 ext. 2014. If anyone would like to remain anonymous, they can call the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
We will continue to update this story when more information is made available.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.