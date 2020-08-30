It’s raining awards: Lady Gaga cleans house at MTV VMAs

The Weeknd brought his “Blinding Lights” music video — where he is bruised and blooded in a red suit — to life at the top of the show. He performed the upbeat No. 1 hit on the observation deck of a New York high-rise building. DaBaby, backed by the dance crew Jabbawockeez, also performed, running through several of his hits, including “Rock Star.” During the latter track, he rapped while jumping on top of a police car, as a city burning down behind was his backdrop.