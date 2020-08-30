National award given to local recycling program

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local recycling program has been given an award for conservation.
The Great Parks Holiday Lights Recycling program earned a first-place environmental/conservation award by the National Association of County Park & Recreation Officials.
From November 2019 to February 2020, they say they gathered and processed nearly 12,000 pounds of holiday lights.
This program kept nearly 45,000 strands of lights out of landfills.
This was the sixth season for the program, which has gathered nearly 17,000 pounds of decorative lights for recycling so far.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.