Rain chances return for Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clouds will thicken overnight into Monday with a chance of showers by Monday morning. Expect low temps by morning in the low 60′s.
A low pressure system moving through the Ohio valley will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday mainly for areas south of the Ohio River. Afternoon high temps today will be a touch below normal near 80 degrees.
Tuesday will see just a chance of showers, while Wednesday and Thursday will bring more widespread rain and thunder.
The end of the week looks quieter with temps in the upper 70′s to 80 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.