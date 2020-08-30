Water rescue teams search for victims after boat crash in Ripley, Ohio

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -Rescue teams in Ripley are searching for at least one victim after a crash involving a boat and pontoon boat occurred Saturday night.
The Brown County Communications says they got a call about a crash in front of the Ripley Boat Club around 10:15 p.m.
One person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said the Brown County Communications.
They would not confirm how many people the rescue teams are searching for.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
