SPCA Cincinnati raises $310K at virtual Fur Ball event

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -SPCA Cincinnati raised $310,000 at their virtual Fur Ball Gala event Saturday.
Those who participated got to dress in roaring 20s attire due to the theme, The Great Catsby.
Organizers say participants got to bid on several items and enter for a chance to win trips to Monaco, Alaska, and other places.
SPCA said in a statement:
“It brings the SPCA Cincinnati great joy to share with our community that we, as a collective, have raised $310,000.00 to save more animals’ lives here in Greater Cincinnati.”
Organizers say the event is SPCA’s largest fundraiser and helps them care for nearly 12,000 animals that come through their doors every year.
“The format to Fur Ball may have changed, but the need has remained the same – Our animals need you to be their voice. Nothing could stop our organization from hosting the biggest fundraiser in animal welfare for Greater Cincinnati,” organizers said.
