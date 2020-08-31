AAA teams up with TSA to help you get through the airport quicker

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This week and next, people living in the Tri-State will have a chance to sign up for TSA Pre✓® and make getting on an airplane, whenever that maybe, faster and more comfortable with less contact.
Arguably the worst part of air travel is the lines at the ticket counter and security. AAA is hosting the IdentoGO mobile van in their parking lots this week and next so you can sign up for TSA Pre✓®.
Once inside, travelers will get their picture and fingerprints taken for a background check.
“It’s actually quite a mixture,” explains AAA Spokeswoman Jenifer Moore, “We’re seeing some business clients come in as well as leisure travelers. Right now, what everyone is doing is that even though air travel is slowed down, they are planning for the future.”
With TSA Pre✓®, you don’t have to remove your shoes, liquids, laptops, or take off coats and belts.
It makes it faster to get through security for travelers considered low risk.
“They [air travelers] know that at some point in time they’re going to travel again,” Moore explained. “So, why not go ahead and take advantage of the opportunity to get their pre-check advance screening so that when they’re ready to board that plane they can get through airport security no problem.”
“I wanted pre-check because I travel a lot,” explains Barbra Lyons. She was taking advantage of the mobile unit at AAA on Red Bank Road Monday, “I’ve traveled all over the world, but my traveling days are coming to an end. But I hope to go as long as I can.”
Lyons travels a lot with her family all around the country and the world.
She admits it’s been hard not traveling during this time. But she’s stayed busy doing things closer to home.
“I swim, I walk, and I eat,” says Lyons, “And I visit my family.”
Lyons says she looks forward to traveling again. Next on her list is Easter Island in the spring.
If her TSA Pre✓® is approved, she will have less time in the airport and more time to enjoy her vacation.
TSA Pre✓® costs $85 and is good for five years.
The van will be at the Red Bank Road location this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at their Deerfield office in Mason next week during the same times. They do take lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
It is not required to have an appointment but is recommended. To make an appointment, click here.
