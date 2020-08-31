Beshear confirms 381 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 3 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided updates Monday on the COVID-19 pandemic within the commonwealth of Kentucky.
Beshear started the briefing by bringing attention to August 31 as International Overdose Awareness Day.
“Its purpose is simple, to raise awareness of overdoses and reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths,” Beshear said. “We acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends. I’ve seen firsthand how drugs have affected our state, and people I know personally that I have lost.”
Treatment and resource options are being offered through a local helpline by dialing 1-833-8KY-HELP.
There were 381 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, 43 of those cases were children 18 years old or younger. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky is now 48,396.
Beshear said the positivity rate has gone down from previous days, and is now reported as 4.42 percent.
“This shows us that the mask mandate is working,” Beshear said.
Three new deaths were also announced due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 933.
Beshear commented on some of the disputes on reopening, saying that if the guidelines of health officials are followed, we can reopen places and activities up sooner.
“We’ve seen everything from school officials to local community leaders fighting with health officials,” Beshear said. “The local health departments are just trying to do the right thing to keep people safe.”
Governor Beshear also announced new funding for the VINE system, providing automatic, potentially life-saving notifications to crime victims. The Kentucky Department of Corrections will be receiving a $551,000 grant for funding improvements to the system.
“While the crisis of COVID is in the moment, there’s a lot of pain out there,” Beshear said. “Let’s truly address these societal issues too.”
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander announced new regulations for child care facilities.
Providers will be given background checks, and limited duration centers will be allowed to continue to function for 90 days. Group sizes will be increased to 15 from the initial size of ten. Moves were made to continue supporting NTI learning within these facilities.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
