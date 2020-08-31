CPD identify suspect wanted for woman’s murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Police have identified a suspect wanted for the murder of a 27-year-old woman who was shot and killed on Aug. 24.
Joshua Gibson, 33, is wanted for the murder of Paige Jones, according to a press release from the Cincinnati Police Department and Crime Stoppers.
Jones was shot in the 3500 block of Burnet Avenue, police said when the investigation started.
Gibson’s last known, according to the release, was on Cutter Street in Over-the-Rhine.
Anyone that has information on where he might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
