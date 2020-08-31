Crashes close NB I-75 in Kenton County, reduce SB I-75 to single lane

CRITTENDEN, Ky. (FOX19) - Avoid both sides of Interstate 75 in Kenton County this morning.
Northbound I-75 is closed at the Crittenden weigh station due to three or four separate crashes in the area, dispatchers say.
One injury was reported, and a Walton ambulance is on scene, they said.
The southbound lanes also are snarled from a semi tractor-trailer crash in the same area earlier this morning.
Only one lane is open now. Earlier, all lanes were blocked, dispatcher say.
No injuries were reported in that crash.
