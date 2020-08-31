1 dead, 9 displaced in Batesville fire

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - One person is dead and 9 others are displaced in a Batesville house fire early Monday, fire officials say.
The two-story home in the 100 block of North Park Avenue was already fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived within moments of the blaze being reported at 1:15 a.m., according to a news release from Batesville Fire and Rescue.
“While on scene, firefighters were informed that a person was potentially trapped inside the residence,” the release states. “Firefighters immediately began search and rescue efforts which led to the discovery of the victim. As a result, our community has experienced a fire fatality.”
The person’s name was not released.
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
Batesville Police say the intersection of Boehringer and N. Park Avenue has reopened following the blaze.
