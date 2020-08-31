2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in NKY

BROOKSVILLE, Ky. (FOX19) - Two men are dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Bracken County early Monday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Authorities responded to a gas station in the 200 block of Frankfort Street in Brooksville about 1:20 a.m., said Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey Elliott.
It was reported as a murder-suicide, but investigators are still working to confirm that, he said. The men did know each other and are “recent acquaintances.”
“We are working to determine what the exact cause was, why there was gunfire,” Elliott said.
Kentucky State Police are on scene along with sheriff’s investigators.
