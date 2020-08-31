A Few Showers Tonight and Tomorrow then Wet WED and THU

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few hit and miss showers are in the forecast overnight and tomorrow with the air “kinda” humid. Tomorrow will be warmer than today by a little with a partly to occasionally mostly cloudy sky.
A large system brings widespread rain into the FOX19 NOW viewing area before dawn Wednesday. Most of the day rain will threaten.
It looks like a break in the rainfall from early evening Wednesday into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday then more rain. Most of Thursday looks wet too.
Late Thursday through dawn Monday SEP. 7 will be dry
