WATCH LIVE: Eldest Wagner son charged in Pike County massacre to appear in court for motion hearing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The eldest Wagner son charged in the Pike County massacre will be appearing in court Monday.
George Wagner IV is scheduled to appear in court for a motion hearing.
George along with three other family members George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner and his brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, were charged in the April 2016 slayings of the Rhoden family.
Court documents say that on June 30, the court decided to hold George Wagner IV without bail.
Back in July of 2019, George was in court to find out when his trail was going to begin.
Due to the amount of evidence in the case, George’s trial start date was pushed back by the judge.
His mother, Angela, made an appearance in court on June 24.
Deputy Attorney General Carol O’Brien filed motions on June 19 in all four suspects’ cases notifying the court agents the Bureau of Criminal Investigation would continue its work, but the office no longer will provide prosecutors to assist Pike County.
The victims in the Pike County massacre are Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
All were shot in the head April 22, 2016, most several times, according to autopsy records.
Authorities have said the motive of the slayings stemmed in part over a custody dispute over a young child Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden had together.
