‘Get sober or pulled over’ crackdown underway ahead of Labor Day weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - In an effort to curtail drunk driving leading up to and throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend, law enforcement across the Tri-State and nation are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The annual crackdown runs through Sept. 7 with highly visible enforcement, advertising and other efforts from the Hamilton County Safe Communities Coalition, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Hamilton County OVI Task Force.
Southwest Ohio traffic safety advocates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren and Clermont counties also made public service announcements highlighting at-risk drivers (males between the ages of 18 to 34) and the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s “Keys to Safety.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,, 38% of fatalities in traffic crashes involved a drunk driver during the 2018 Labor Day holiday from (6:00 p.m. Aug. 31 – through 5:59 a.m. Sept. 4).
Among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday period that year, 47% were legally drunk (blood alcohol levels of .08 or higher).
With the new challenges of drugged and distracted driving, the Hamilton County Safety Communities Coalition and local officials are encouraging motorists to be vigilant.
“Zero tolerance will save lives,” said Sharon Garry, grant coordinator at Hamilton County Safe Communities Coalition.
“Celebrate the end of summer with a plan. Please remember, it is never okay to drink and drive. If you plan to drink, plan for a sober driver to take you home. If your friend is going to drink and drive, take the keys away, and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.”
