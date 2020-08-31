Sheriff: Officer, suspect shot following chase through Warren Co. (VIDEO)

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown police officer and a suspect are in the hospital after gunshots were fired at the end of a chase Monday afternoon, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
Middletown police confirmed the incident and the officer’s identity in a Facebook post around 7:30 p.m.
Police say the chase started in Middletown. They used stop sticks on the black car being pursued, which resulted in the car plowing into a residential yard in the 2600 block of Mason Montgomery Road around 4:30 p.m.
An exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least one officer ensued.
“One officer was, like, pulling his car up,” Asan Dixon, who says he was working on a roof in the area, told FOX19 NOW. “He was, like, pulling his car up next to the guy’s car, and they were all using his car as a shield.”
Dixon recorded the incident on his cell phone.
“One officer let his dog off, and the dog went and jumped at the (car) window, but the window was closed. The guy actually shot out at the dog and missed, and I think that’s when he hit the cop, and there was, like, maybe a two or three second break, and then all the officers started shooting at the guy.”
Officer Denny Jordan, a 21-year MPD veteran, is the officer who was shot, police say. He is pictured below with his K9 partner, Koda.
Jordan was shot in the tricep, hand and leg, according to Middletown police. He was transported to the Atrium Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect was also shot and was transported to West Chester Hospital, police say.
Koda was not injured.
The suspect in this chase has several warrants out for his arrest, including one for homicide, the sheriff said when he spoke to media at the scene.
Sheriff Jones said the suspect was shot multiple times during the shootout but that he is expected to be ok. He is currently in the hospital under guarded watch.
