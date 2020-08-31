1 of 2 missing boaters found dead, search to resume at noon on Ohio River

RIPLEY, Ohio (FOX19) - One of two boaters who went missing after a crash on the Ohio River in Ripley was found dead Monday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The search for other boater will resume at noon, Brown County authorities confirm.
The boaters vanished in the water after a pontoon and another boat collided about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Ripley Fire Department.
The crash sent five people total into the water, fire officials have said.
The one found dead and the other who remains missing were on the pontoon boat, they said.
The other three people involved in the crash were in the boat that hit the pontoon. They were rescued and one of them was flown in a medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fire officials say.
The extent of injuries was not released while the incident remains under investigation.
