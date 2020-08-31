Mt. Healthy Police looking for suspects after weekend shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy Police are looking for two suspects they say were involved in a shooting incident on Saturday.
Marquis Meatchem, 19, is wanted for felonious assault and improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Mt. Healthy Police Department.
Meatchem, whose last known address is Hawaiian Terrace in Cincinnati, is described as a 6′2″ Black male and weighs around 160lbs, the post said.
The incident he is wanted in connection to happened Saturday in the 7800 block of Clovernook Avenue, the post reads.
A female driver also involved in this shooting incident is also wanted, according to the Facebook post.
Mt. Healthy Police said the woman was driving a blue Pontiac G6 with a broken or missing back windshield that is covered by a white trash bag.
Anyone that can help police locate these two suspects is asked to contact PO James or Detective Jones at 513-728-3183.
