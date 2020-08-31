Mt. Healthy Police looking for suspects after weekend shooting

Mt. Healthy Police looking for suspects after weekend shooting
The incident happened Saturday in the 7800 block of Clovernook Avenue, police said. (Source: Facebook: Mt. Healthy PD)
By Jared Goffinet | August 31, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 2:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy Police are looking for two suspects they say were involved in a shooting incident on Saturday.

Marquis Meatchem, 19, is wanted for felonious assault and improperly handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

Meatchem, whose last known address is Hawaiian Terrace in Cincinnati, is described as a 6′2″ Black male and weighs around 160lbs, the post said.

The incident he is wanted in connection to happened Saturday in the 7800 block of Clovernook Avenue, the post reads.

A female driver also involved in this shooting incident is also wanted, according to the Facebook post.

Mt. Healthy Police said the woman was driving a blue Pontiac G6 with a broken or missing back windshield that is covered by a white trash bag.

Suspects Identified in a Shooting Incident Occurring on Saturday August 29, 2020 Wanted by Mount Healthy Police for...

Posted by MtHealthy PD on Monday, August 31, 2020

Anyone that can help police locate these two suspects is asked to contact PO James or Detective Jones at 513-728-3183.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.