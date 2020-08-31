Ohio Task Force One rescues 23 dogs, 6 people while working on Hurricane Laura relief efforts

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Ohio Task Force One and several FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams rescued 23 dogs and six people while working on Hurricane Laura relief efforts in Louisiana Sunday.
Officials say the of the 23 dogs, seven of them were rescued from after they were trapped in a collapsed structure in Calcasieu Parrish.
Ohio Task Force One completed 11,348 structural assessments and assisted six people while searching.
“Sunday’s total combined with the previous 1.5-day’s effort brings the total structures assessed to nearly 22,000 structures by the Ohio team,” officials said in a news release.
The Ohio Task Force One, along with the other FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams are continuing to provide relief efforts Monday in the Calcasieu Parrish and the Lake Charles areas.
“Our team continues to jell into a very productive group who have drawn the attention of our colleagues in the US&R world and our Louisiana community. Both TFL Landis and myself are proud to represent Ohio with these awesome individuals,” the Ohio Task Force Leader Jack Reall said.
