Pair arrested after deadly police chase indicted on federal drug, gun charges

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - The two people arrested in connection to a deadly police chase in July have now been indicted on federal drug and gun charges, a press release from the office of David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio says.
Mason Meyer, 28, and Kirsten Johnson, 22, are facing federal charges of possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the release stated.
Meyer and Johnson had 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns and a loaded rifle with them when the case happened in July, the indictment reads.
Meyer was under surveillance in connection with drug and weapons activity in Newport, per a court complaint.
Meyer, who was the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a restaurant’s outside patio, is also charged with illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the release.
These federal drug and gun charges are in addition to the ones the pair faces in Campbell County.
Meyer appeared in court on Aug. 27 for two counts of murder, two counts of endangerment, and one count of fleeing and evading, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.
