Parents of shooting victim remember him as a gifted artist, loving son

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (FOX19) - The family of a man killed at the beginning of August says he was a gifted rap artist will be missed.
Charles Lewis Jr., 25, died Aug. 1 after being shot at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Dantzler Drive in Lincoln Heights.
“He was a hell of a son, and a hell of an artist,” Charles Lewis Sr. said. “We got a two-for-one.”
Lewis Sr. and Felicia Lewis say their son was a multifaceted musician.
“He was Lu Bundy. some people called him the new Big Poppa, Little Poppa,” Lewis Sr. said. “Others would call him 2Pac because his music resonated.”
Lewis Jr. was coming home after a studio session when he was shot, according to his parents.
“One of the reports was he was being followed,” Lewis Sr. said.
Seeing all the recent shootings around the city, they say they’ve had enough.
“Two days later, after my son’s funeral, you see 19 shootings in one day,” Lewis Sr. said. “It’s unbelievable.”
“You know, we just don’t want no more violence, and I definitely don’t want nobody to feel what I feel,” Felicia said.
Even in their grief, Lewis Jr.’s parents are already beginning to think about how to help rappers like their son by creating the Lu Bundy foundation.
“We will have yearly coat drives, blood drives,” Lewis Sr. said. “The overall mission is to have a safe haven for up-and-coming artists, where they don’t have to resort to the streets to pay for studio time or have some type of street credit.”
The parents are grateful to be able to connect with their late son through the music and videos he left behind.
Meanwhile, they’re hoping someone speaks up or that those responsible turn themselves in.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
