Police investigate shots fired in Lower Price Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are at two nearby scenes Monday night investigating what they describe as a “shots fired incident.”
The scenes have been active since around 8 p.m.
One incident occurred in Lower Price Hill on River Road between Evans Street and State Avenue, police say.
Police also had a heavy presence in Sedamsville, with several cruisers situated at Fairbanks and Delhi Avenues through at least 9 p.m., though as of 10:30 p.m. all but one of the cruisers had departed.
CPD says plainclothes police officers were in the area of the Lower Price Hill incident when several shots rang out. Multiple shell casings were found.
No one was struck, police say, and no shots were fired by officers.
It remains unclear whether the shots were fired at the officers.
Police say the scenes could be connected, as the suspect’s vehicle from the Lower Price Hill scene was reportedly observed in the area of the Sedamsville scene.
One person is in custody, but police have not said whether that person was involved in the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.