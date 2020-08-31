Police: 2 teens indicted in Spring Grove Village homicide

Police say Dante Walton (left) and Desean Henderson (right) are facing charges of aggravated murder in connection to a Spring Grove homicide. (Source: Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | August 31, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated August 31 at 11:25 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police say two teenagers are indicted in connection to a murder that happened on Kings Run Drive in June.

Dante Walton, 19, and Desean Henderson, also 19, have been indicted for the murder of Caleb Luel, 19, on July 21 in the 700 block of Kings Run Drive.

Caleb Luel, 19, was found fatally shot in the 700 block of Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Officers say Luel, 19, was found dead at the scene.

Walton and Henderson are facing charges of aggravated murder, police said.

Officers say both of them are held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the the Cincinnati homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.

