Police: 2 teens indicted in Spring Grove Village homicide

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Cincinnati police say two teenagers are indicted in connection to a murder that happened on Kings Run Drive in June.
Dante Walton, 19, and Desean Henderson, also 19, have been indicted for the murder of Caleb Luel, 19, on July 21 in the 700 block of Kings Run Drive.
Officers say Luel, 19, was found dead at the scene.
Walton and Henderson are facing charges of aggravated murder, police said.
Officers say both of them are held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Anyone with information is asked to call the the Cincinnati homicide unit at (513) 352-3542.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.