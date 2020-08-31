Reds boost roster with 2 trades before MLB trade deadline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds made two trades before Monday’s Major League trade deadline in an effort to bolster their team for a playoff push.
The Reds added relief pitcher Archie Bradley from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder Josh VanMeter and outfielder Stuart Fairchild.
Bradley has appeared in 10 games this season with a 4.22 ERA.
The Reds also traded for outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin has a .242 batting average this season with four home runs and 17 runs batted in.
The Reds sent minor league pitcher Packy Naughton and a player to be named later to the Angels in return for Goodwin.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.