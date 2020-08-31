Search to resume at noon for 2 boaters missing on Ohio River

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) -The search will resume at noon Monday for two boaters who went missing on the Ohio River over the weekend.
Rescue teams in Ripley will return to the Ohio River to try to find the men who vanished after a crash involving a boat and a pontoon boat about 10:15 p.m. Saturday.
The crash sent five people into the water, according to the Ripley Fire Department.
The two who remain missing were on the pontoon boat, Ripley firefighters said.
Three people from the other boat were rescued, including one flown in a medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The extent of injuries was not released while the incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.