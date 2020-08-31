UC students warned about having parties and social gatherings amid pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students at the University of Cincinnati sent a letter to students warning them about having off-campus parties and social gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Juan R. Guardia, MD, says she observed students, not social distancing and not wearing masks at the parties and gatherings.
In the letter, she states:
“As a follow-up to my previous communication on August 20, I want to remind you that such safety violations threaten not only your health but that of others in the community where you live and your fellow Bearcats. All of us play an important role in keeping our community safe and healthy.”
Guardia says if any student violates the UC COVID-19 guidelines and state-issued mandates, they may be subject to charges under the Student Code of Conduct (SCOC). Students may also be subject to be placed on interim suspension.
“The only way this works, the only way we stay on campus and have a sense of community, is if we behave like a community, and everyone does their part,” said University Health Services Executive Director Kim L. Miller, M.D.
Students placed on interim suspension are not allowed to take courses, be on campus, and participate in any university activities, events, and student organizations.
“It is a privilege to have you back on campus amid a worldwide pandemic, and it will take all members of the UC community in order for our campus to remain open,” Guardia said.
She also advises students to work together and support each other in following the guidelines.
